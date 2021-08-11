Rick Dulaney, coordinator of the new Cissna Park Area Food Pantry, will present the program, “Food Pantries in the Area,” at the group's Aug. 25 meeting. The meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. at Pueblo Linda, 615 N. Railroad Ave., Paxton. All retired teachers in Ford and Iroquois counties are welcome to attend.
Dulaney will discuss food pantries – who they serve, what they do, how the work, and how to start a new pantry in your community.
Questions about the next meeting or the FI RTA in general can be directed to Sandra Rudin at 815-222-1669 or send an email to sandyrudin@yahoo.com.