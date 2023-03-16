The Donovan Trust was created by the Will of the late Dr. Raymond F. Donovan, for the purpose of funding charitable causes in Iroquois County. The Trust distributes funds to various charitable organizations to partially fund projects that have the general support of the community. The funding is made for a specific project and must be used for that project during the calendar year in which it is approved, according to a news release.
The Donovan Trust is now accepting applications for the 2023 calendar year. Applications are available at First Financial Bank, 216 S 4th Street, Watseka, IL 60970 or by request via e-mail to Mallory.Sanders@yellowcardinaladvisors.com or phone at 260-982-3808. Completed applications should be returned on or before April 30, 2023.