ILLINOIS — Watseka Area Food Pantry volunteers are suggesting donations of cake mixes, brownie mixes, jiffy mix and baking supplies for September. Other donations are acceptable, these suggestions are given to help making donating easier. All donations must be in their original (undamaged) packaging and not exceed their use-by date.
Other items which are readily accepted include: cereal and oatmeal, granola bars, pancake mix and syrup; toilet paper, tissues, paper towels, paper plates and any laundry supplies; pasta, pasta sauces, boxed pasta entrees and boxed pasta mixes; canned fruits, vegetables and meats; soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and other personal hygiene items; macaroni and cheese, rice and ramen noodles; peanut butter, jelly and condiments; soups, broth and crackers; and holiday trimmings such as pumpkin, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and stuffing.