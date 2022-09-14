At this time, the Friends of the Watseka Public Library are accepting donations of adult and children’s fiction and non-fiction books, DVDs, music CDs and audio books in good condition, according to information from the library. Magazines and encyclopedias are not being accepted. Donations may be brought into the Library until noon on Tuesday, October 4 . Proceeds from this event enable the Friends to help fund adult and children’s programs in the Library throughout the year.
Everyone is invited to attend the Book Sale which will run from 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 6 through noon on Saturday, October 8 in the meeting room of the Library at 201 S. 4th St. This room may be accessed from the parking lot on the south side of the building during the sale. It may also be accessed through the Library’s main entrance. All interested persons are invited to become members of the Friends of the Library organization. Please call the library at 815-432-4544 for more information.