Volunteers of Watseka Area Food Pantry suggest donations of macaroni and cheese, rice and ramen noodles for those who would like to donate to the pantry during July. These are only suggestions to help make donating easier; however, you can donate a variety of other items, such as household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, paper products; canned meats, fruits and vegetables; baking supplies, other standard food items and laundry supplies.

Those who donate to the pantry are asked to make sure items are in their original packaging and have not exceeded their use-by date.