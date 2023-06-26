Volunteers of Watseka Area Food Pantry suggest donations of macaroni and cheese, rice and ramen noodles for those who would like to donate to the pantry during July. These are only suggestions to help make donating easier; however, you can donate a variety of other items, such as household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, paper products; canned meats, fruits and vegetables; baking supplies, other standard food items and laundry supplies.
Those who donate to the pantry are asked to make sure items are in their original packaging and have not exceeded their use-by date.
If you would rather check with volunteers so you can donate items which are more needed, call 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m. As there is no answering service, callers are asked to be patient to allow time for a volunteer to get to the phone.
Those who are in need of items from the pantry can call the above-listed number on the day they want to pick up their orders. Orders can be assembled and picked up curbside.
Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth (the entry is located under the canopy on the south side of the church).