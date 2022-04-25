The Iroquois County Chapter of National Ambucs received a donation from the Beta Sigma Phi Alpha Zeta Masters, to assist in funding of adaptive Amtrykes for children and adults with disabilities. According to information provided, presenting the donation are Beta Sigma Phi Alpha Zeta Masters members Mary Ann Kiefer, Donna Koester, Bonita Schroeder and Nancy Kollman.
The Iroquois County Chapter of National Ambucs, Inc is a non-for-profit organization. This chapter is currently composed of physical and occupational therapists and parents, but membership is open to any individuals with a heart for the mission. The goal of this organization is to provide adaptive tricycles, Amtrykes, to children and adults who cannot ride a traditional bicycle. If you know of any potential riders who would benefit from an Amtryke, please forward their information to the chapter at amyschroedericambucs@gmail.com, or call 815-383-5785. Donations are also gladly accepted and new members are welcome.