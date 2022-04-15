Central Community School District #4 will be conducting its annual developmental/preschool screening for zero to 5 year old children in May, according to information from the district.
Zero to 3 year olds will consist of an Ages & Stages Questionnaire completed by the parents. Vision/hearing will not be assessed for zero to 3 year old children. The screening is free and is provided by Central Community Unit District #4 and the Public Health Department.
Screening dates will be from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 18 and May 19. Screenings will be at the Ashkum Early Literacy Center in Ashkum.
Any new family to the district (zero to 5) is urged to call for a screening. Please call the Central Special Services Office at 815-698-2212 ext. 2500 for more information or to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins please.