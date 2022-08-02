Delta Kappa Gamma conducted a meeting April 14 at Crescent City Grade School. Delta Kappa Gamma is a professional society which promotes growth of its members and excellence in education.
The Lambda State of Illinois organized March 16, 1935 in Chicago, and the local Gamma Nu chapter organized May 12, 1973, in Watseka. The group is currently gearing up for its 50th anniversary celebration next spring. One of the group's goals is to raise money for scholarships for future teachers. Any teacher in Iroquois County is welcome to join the group and information can be obtained by inquiring at local school offices.