Members of Princess Wach-e-kee Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Watseka, and the Joseph Bartholomew Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, Bloomington, honored the Iroquois County Good Citizen Award recipients Friday, Dec. 9. The high school students received certificates and pins at a ceremony conducted at the Schwer St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milford.
The Good Citizen Award is given to a senior student chosen by the local high school district. Criterion for making the selection are dependability, leadership, service and patriotism. The DAR and SAR are pleased to announce the 2022-23 recipients of the award:
Jayce Meier, son of Troy and Shannon Meier of rural Ashkum, is the DAR winner from Central High School. He has been a member of the student council all four years and is this year's senior class president. Jayce is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as president. Athletically, he played football, basketball, baseball and golf. He has worked several construction jobs during the summer. He plans to attend a four-year university following graduation from high school.
John Ahlden is the DAR Award recipient from Iroquois West High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Scholastic Bowl team, and student council. He has been the varsity football captain two years and has received many awards for his football playing ability. John is an FFA and 4H member with pigs as his project. After high school he plans to attend a four-year university where he will play football and pursue a psychology degree. He then plans to apply to the state police academy where he would like to specialize in narcotics. He is the son of Jason and Julie Ahlden.
Madison Hardwick is the DAR Good Citizen winner from Milford High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and class treasurer. The daughter of William and Allison Hardwick of Milford, she is co-editor of the yearbook staff and is a member of the school's mascot rebranding project. Madison would like to pursue a career in music management. She plans to attend Belmont University in Nashville, TN, to be a music business major.
The DAR Good Citizen Award recipient from Cissna Park High School is Tricia Karas, daughter of Julie Karas. She has been a member of the basketball and volleyball teams all four years. During her freshman and sophomore years she was a member of the band. Tricia has been a 4H member since fourth grade and served as president the past six years. She is very involved with church activities. She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University to study psychology with a minor in criminal justice.
Kaya Rayson, daughter of Melanie Tindle, is the DAR Good Citizen winner from Christ Lutheran High School. Her high school activities include golf, Scholastic Bowl, and advanced art. She enjoys cooking, which makes her involved in baking, cooking, serving and cleaning up following school fundraisers. In addition to being involved in activities through her church, Kaya is a 4H member. She plans to attend Lee University in Cleveland, TN, majoring in psychology and eventually earn a doctorate in family and marriage counseling.
Kylee Faupel, daughter of Donald and Molly Faupel of Donovan, was selected from Donovan High School to receive the DAR Good Citizen Award. She was selected for the Early College Program at Kankakee Community College where she attends most of her classes. She is still active at DHS as a member of the volleyball and softball teams. Kylee has been a member of the Student Council and is currently that group's president. She is president of the National Honor Society and is active on the family farm. Additionally, she works five days a week at McDonald's in Kentland, IN. She plans to attend KCC another year and then transfer to Southern Illinois University to major in animal science.
The DAR winner from Watseka Community High School is Elena Newell. She has competed in three sports: volleyball, basketball and softball. She is involved with several groups in her church and she has done babysitting. The daughter of Kirby and Jane Newell, she plans to attend Hope College in Holland, MI, to major in sociology. Eventually she hopes to work for an organization which combats human trafficking.
The Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award certificates and pins are presented to the students by the Joseph Bartholomew Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, located in Bloomington. These awards were presented by Robert Fletcher and Dr. Al Day.
Owen Halpin is the SAR recipient from Milford High School. He is secretary of the National Honor Society and he has played baseball and golf. He is very involved in 4H and FFA, and the awards he received were through the FFA. He works on the family's 4,500-acre grain farm and he shows cattle. After high school he will continue to work with his brother on the 4th-generation Halpin Farms.
The SAR recipient from Donovan High School is Paiton Lareau. She is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, 4H and FFA. She played softball, basketball and volleyball., and she played travel softball for the local ICE team. Paiton is a member of the Donovan United Methodist Church. She is attending the early college program at KCC. Next year she will be getting an associate's degree in physical therapy from KCC.
Ethan Huse, son of Dan and Kathy Huse of Onarga, is the SAR recipient from Christ Lutheran High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, and he has played in the band and handbells all four years. Athletically he played basketball and baseball three years and golf two years. He is currently employed at Onarga Theatre. Ethan plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University to study mechanical engineering.
Kylie Smith, daughter of James and Megan Smith of Chebanse, is the SAR Good Citizens Award winner from Central High School.
The SAR recipient from Cissna Park High School is Brett Walder, son of Nicholas and Andrea Walder. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of the FFA all four years, serving as its treasurer. His work experience has been as a helper to a farmer and at JODAN Electric. He plans to attend Parkland College next fall with an eventual transfer to the University of Illinois to obtain a degree in business administration or business finance.
The SAR Award recipient from WCHS is Timothy Anderson.
Riley Klump, daughter of Scot and Jennifer Klump, is the SAR Award recipient from Iroquois West High School. She currently serves as president of the FFA, 4H and student council. She is vice president of the National Honor Society and treasurer of her class. She has received a humerous award in several other organizations. Riley currently works at Recharge Coffee in Watseka. Next fall she plans to study communications at either Illinois State University or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Students selected as DAR Good Citizens are given the option of writing an impromptu essay for entry into a scholarship program. All seven of the DAR students filled out the application and wrote the essay. The application and essay submitted by Elena Newell, of WCHS, has been sent on for further judging. The topic this year was “How will the essential actions of a good citizen meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?”
After the program, congratulations to the outstanding students and the parents and teachers who have supported them, were expressed.