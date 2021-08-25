All Things Are Possible With Faith Mark 9:23 will be the theme for this year's Danville Zone Fall Rally of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) Central Illinois District, according to information provided.
The rally will be Sept. 14 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Corner of Oak & Main St., Buckley. Opening devotions will begin at 9 a.m. by the Reverend J. Kevin Wyckoff.
The rally will feature Susan Brunkow, LWML National Vice President of Christian Life, who is always ready to share the Good News of God's love and grace with others.
Zone President Marlene Schultz will conduct the business meeting. The Christian Life program will feature a skit and accompanying litany. The Bible Study will be led by District Counselor, Rev. Michael Mohr. The ingathering will benefit Hands of Christ Food Pantry and Paxton-Buckley-Loda Food Pantry.
The LWML is an auxiliary of the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod which proclaims the saving faith of Jesus Christ throughout the United States and the world. The LCMS Central Illinois District is currently funding multiple domestic and international projects.
Reservations are requested by Sept. 7. There is a cost.
Call Cindy Wyckoff 217-394-2495 or Ruth Biggs 217-394-2018