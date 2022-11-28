Danville’s Fischer Theatre will be ringing with the sounds of Christmas as the Danville Barbershop Chorus presents “Bringing Home Christmas.” The concert will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 4, according to information provided.

“We’ll have close to forty barbershoppers on the risers,” said Marty Lindvahl, chorus director. “They will sing a number of traditional Christmas favorites, such as ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,’ and ‘Winter Wonderland.’ The chorus will also be performing ‘Grown-Up Christmas List’ and Who’s That Baby?’ among others. There will also be songs from a couple of quartets during the concert.

