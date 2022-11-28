Danville’s Fischer Theatre will be ringing with the sounds of Christmas as the Danville Barbershop Chorus presents “Bringing Home Christmas.” The concert will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 4, according to information provided.
“We’ll have close to forty barbershoppers on the risers,” said Marty Lindvahl, chorus director. “They will sing a number of traditional Christmas favorites, such as ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,’ and ‘Winter Wonderland.’ The chorus will also be performing ‘Grown-Up Christmas List’ and Who’s That Baby?’ among others. There will also be songs from a couple of quartets during the concert.
Special guests will be the Salt Fork High School Chorus, under the direction of Amanda Bellerud. In addition to their numbers, the two choruses will combine to sing the Pentatonix Christmas favorite ‘That’s Christmas to Me.’
“We’re also excited to have local artist Logan Kirby don his Elvis attire and sing ‘Blue Christmas’ with the barbershoppers,” Lindvahl added. He’ll also sing another Elvis holiday number, ‘A Snowy Christmas.’
And there will be audience participation singing a number of familiar Christmas carols led by the chorus.
“Our Christmas concert is traditionally a benefit concert for a local charity,” said Lindvahl. “This year, the proceeds will benefit Feed The Children, a program headed up by Rose Gates.” Feed the Children provides food in backpacks for kids to take home for the weekend. “We appreciate the The Fischer Theatre being a part of this benefit by donating the use of the facility for the event, so that more of the proceeds may be donated to Feed the Children,” Lindvahl added.
Tickets can be purchased online through atthefischer.com or by calling 217-213-6162. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the concert.