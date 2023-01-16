DeKALB - Northern Illinois University announces its fall 2022 dean's list students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Danielle Germain, of Sheldon, who is majoring in history - B.A., is one of those students. Germain is a graduate of Milford Township High School.

