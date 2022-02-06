Celeste Cummings of Danforth has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Samsung American Legion Scholarship, according to information from the organization.
The scholarship is awarded to 10 national scholars in the amount of $10,000, 10 runners-up with $5,000, and 66 department (state) department finalists each will receive $1,250 for undergraduate study.
The Samsung American Legion Scholarship recipients attended either a 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Girls State session or American Legion Boys State session.
Cummings attended ALA Illini Girls State. She is a senior at Iroquois West High School. She is working towards a career as a veterinarian.
Scholarship applications are limited to students who are a direct descendant (i.e., child, grandchild, great grandchild, etc.) or legally adopted child of a wartime U.S. military veteran who served on active duty during at least one of the periods of war officially designated as eligibility dates for American Legion membership. Applicants who are direct descendants of Korean War Era veterans will receive bonus points.
For more information about the scholarship, visit www.Legion.org/scholarships/Samsung.
The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day® and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the nearly 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.