Prairieview Lutheran Homes in Danforth participated in a month of thankfulness during November, according to information provided.
In hopes of giving back to the community, staff took part in a food drive raffle. The directors of the facility each put together a raffle basket for the cause, making a collective total of 14 baskets. Staff were encouraged to donate non-perishable items or make monetary donations. For every $1 donated they received two raffle tickets and for every item donated they received one ticket. These tickets were then deposited into containers next to the raffle baskets. Tickets could be deposited all into the same container or all in different ones. It all depended on what basket they were trying to win.
This type of raffle is called a “Teacup” raffle. The food drive lasted through the month of November and filled up a good portion of the café area in the dining room. In all, they collected $230 and more than 200 items. Items and monetary donations were divided between two local food pantries, Clifton Community Food Pantry and G.O.D.’s Food Pantry in Gilman. They hope to do this in the following years as a way to give back to the community.