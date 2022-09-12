An afternoon of Cub Scout activities will be held on Saturday, September 24 at Camp Drake, near Catlin, Illinois, according to information from the Cub Scouts organization. Cub Scouts and their families are invited from five different counties to enjoy shooting sports, bottle rocket launching, and more. For many of the boys and their families, the Cub Scout Family Fun Day will be an introduction to the activities of the Boy Scouts of America. The event is planned to provide fun and challenging activity in a family friendly setting. Camp Drake has been providing a great location for outdoor skills development for 90 years.
For the Cub Scouts who like to drive, the Camp Drake pedal cars provide a few laps around the dirt track. The archery and BB gun ranges are the most popular spots for the Cub Scout marksmen. Instructors provide safety lessons for the shooting sports skills, and then Cub Scouts and family members test their keen eye on the target. Every new Cub Scout in the Prairielands Council in 2022 is invited to join the fun! Boys and girls in grades K-5 can join Cub Scouts at any time in a local Cub Pack.