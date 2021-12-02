The Crescent City dump has officially closed for the season, but if needed, it can be opened by contacting any of the following: Mayor Mark Rabe at 815-383-4915, maintenance engineer Al Johnson at 815-383-7449, or any of the following village trustees: Joe Belott, Steve Carley, Kim Rabe, Dennis Ritzma or Jim Sorensen.
The dump will be open to accommodate those with brush, branches, leaves or small loads of burnables. Boards must have nails and all other hardware removed before taking to the dump.
As per a previous board ruling, the dumpster is not open to the public but can be accessed if any of the above are contacted. There are strict rules as to what can be put in the dumpster. If you are doing a remodel job or cleaning out a home, you are responsible for renting your own dumpster – the village dumpster is not available for those jobs.