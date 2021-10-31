On Saturday, Oct. 23, 70 people attended the 150th anniversary of the Crescent City United Methodist Church. The event, which celebrated 150 years of worship and service, featured a catered meal, which was served by volunteers of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Crescent City.
Jim Dexter welcomed everyone and Carol Dexter gave a brief history of the church. Greetings were sent via email from Interim Bishop Gregory Palmer.
Those sharing remembrances of their times in the church were Iroquois River District Superintendent Rev. Angie Lee, and ministers Rev. Kevin Nourie, Rev. Bobbi Shultz and Rev. Dennis Brooks. Also present was Cathy Mitchell, widow of Rev. Ted Mitchell.
Jean Hiles read letters from Rev. Miley Palmer, Rev. Sharon Monroe, Rev. Paul Wier and Roma Cary.
The bridal gowns of Jeanne Rapp Brown, Tina Davis Lange and Joy Harwood were displayed in the church sanctuary. The weddings of these women took place in the church.
Many photos were displayed. Memories of happy times, sad times, worshiping together and serving together were shared.
Those who attended enjoyed a wonderful celebration of the life and blessings of the church.