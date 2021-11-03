The United Methodist Women of the United Methodist Church of Crescent City will conduct their annual fall rummage sale at the church, 600 Union, Crescent City.
The sale will take place in the church basement and shoppers will be asked to wear masks while shopping and follow social distancing.
The sale will take place over three days: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12; and 8 a.m.-12 noon, Saturday, Nov. 13. Saturday will feature a $2 bag sale all morning.
Items offered will include clothing, coats, toys, shoes, books, housewares, home décor, seasonal decorations and lots of miscellaneous.
All baked goods are homemade.
All proceeds from the sale will be used to help the United Methodist Women meet their annual district and mission pledges.