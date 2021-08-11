The monthly curbside recycling day for Crescent City is Thursday, Aug. 19. To ensure items are picked up, they should be to the curb by 7 a.m. There is no reimbursement for items, it's a service provided by Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling, the company which conducts the weekly garbage pick-up.
If you aren't currently participating in the program, you should call CID&R at 217-379-3309 or Kim Rabe at 815-683-2613 to be added to the route. If you must leave a voice message, please to be sure to include your name, phone number and street address.
Recycleables accepted are aluminum cans, numbers 1 and 2 plastics, tin cans and newspapers. Items need to be bagged separately, using blue or clear bags so the contents can be seen. White bags are acceptable if you mark them as to the contents. Newspapers must be packaged so they cannot get wet – wet newspapers will not be picked up.
Plastics should be rinsed out, have caps removed and flattened if possible – no oil containers or plastic bags are accepted – just numbers 1 and 2 items. Tin and aluminum cans should be rinsed out and flattend if possible – these need to be bagged separately.
If you are not sure of the items you have to set out, call the CID&R or Rabe at the above listed numbers.
Other monthly pick-up dates are: Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.