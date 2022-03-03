The public is cordially invited to visit the Crescent City Historical Society March 6. The CCHS, located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street, will be open 1-3 p.m.
As the CCHS is located upstairs, those who visit but can't manage the stairs, can have items brought down to the main floor for viewing.
Questions about the group, loaning or donating items, or membership, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 and Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization, so monetary donations and membership fees help the group purchase needed items.