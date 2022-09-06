The Crescent City Historical Society, located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street, will be open to the public 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 11. The new display will be about the five banks which have operated in Crescent City through the years.
There have been five banks located in Crescent City. The first was The Bank of Crescent City, which began in 1890 but was never chartered – it was privately owned. The second bank was First National Bank of Crescent City, which organized in 1903 and closed in 1933. The third bank was a branch of First Trust and Savings Bank of Watseka, which opened in 1982 and closed in 2003. The fourth bank was another branch of a Watseka Bank – First National Bank – which opened in 1982 and closed in 2003. The fifth bank was the Crescent City Branch of the Citizens State Bank of Milford, which began in 2004 and closed in 2016.
Though the CCHS is located on the second floor of city hall, volunteers will be more than happy to bring items to the first floor for viewing by those who cannot manage the stairs.
The CCHS is a non-profit group and depends on donations and membership fees to help with needed supplies. Memorial donations are a great way to honor a loved one as the deceased's name will appear on a memory plaque.
Those who may have an interest in donating or loaning items, obtaining a membership, or just general information about the group, can contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; Jean Herron, 815-683-2650; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658. You can also send inquiries to PO Box 410, Crescent City 60928; visit Crescent City Historical Society on Facebook, send an email to crescentcityhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com, or visit the group's website at www.crescentcityhistoricalsociety.co.nf.