The Crescent City Historical Society, located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street, will be open to the public 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 11. The new display will be about the five banks which have operated in Crescent City through the years.

There have been five banks located in Crescent City. The first was The Bank of Crescent City, which began in 1890 but was never chartered – it was privately owned. The second bank was First National Bank of Crescent City, which organized in 1903 and closed in 1933. The third bank was a branch of First Trust and Savings Bank of Watseka, which opened in 1982 and closed in 2003. The fourth bank was another branch of a Watseka Bank – First National Bank – which opened in 1982 and closed in 2003. The fifth bank was the Crescent City Branch of the Citizens State Bank of Milford, which began in 2004 and closed in 2016.

