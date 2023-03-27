The Crescent City Historical Society, located in the upstairs of City Hall, 400 Main Street, will not be open this Sunday, April 2, which is Palm Sunday.
Generally, the CCHS is open the first Sunday of each month.
The Crescent City Historical Society, located in the upstairs of City Hall, 400 Main Street, will not be open this Sunday, April 2, which is Palm Sunday.
Generally, the CCHS is open the first Sunday of each month.
If you would like to arrange a visit to the CCHS, or just get information in general, contact any of the following: Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; Jean Herron, 815-683-2650; or Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187. Inquiries can be sent to the CCHS at PO Box 410, Crescent City, 60928, or via email to crescentcityhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. The group has a Facebook page (Crescent City Historical Society) and a website: www.crescentcityhistoricalsociety.co.nf.
The group looks forward to seeing visitors on its next Sunday opening, which will be May 7. Hours will be 1-3 p.m.
