CRESCENT CITY, ILLINOIS — The Sunday opening for July will be July 10, due to the Independence Day holiday. The CCHS, located in the upstairs of city hall, will be open to the public 1-3 p.m. Items can be brought down to the main floor for those who cannot manage the stairs.
The CCHS is a non-profit group and depends on donations and membership fees to help with needed supplies. Memorial donations are a great way to honor a loved one as the deceased’s name will appear on a memory plaque.
Those who may have an interest in donating or loaning items, obtaining a membership, or just general information about the group, can contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; Jean Herron, 815-683-2650; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658. You can also send inquiries to PO Box 410, Crescent City 60928; visit Crescent City Historical Society on Facebook, send an email to crescentcityhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com, or visit the group’s website at www.crescentcityhistoricalsociety.co.nf.