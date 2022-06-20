The monthly meeting of the Crescent City Historical Society will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street.
The Sunday opening for July will be July 10, due to the Independence Day holiday. The CCHS, located in the upstairs of city hall, will be open to the public 1-3 p.m. Items can be brought down to the main floor for those who cannot manage the stairs.
The CCHS is a non-profit group and depends on donations and membership fees to help with needed supplies. Memorial donations are a great way to honor a loved one as the deceased's name will appear on a memory plaque.
Those who may have an interest in donating or loaning items, obtaining a membership, or just general information about the group, can contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; Jean Herron, 815-683-2650; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658. You can also send inquiries to PO Box 410, Crescent City 60928; visit Crescent City Historical Society on Facebook, send an email to crescentcityhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com, or visit the group's website at www.crescentcityhistoricalsociety.co.nf.