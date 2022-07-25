The Crescent City Historical Society will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. The meeting will take place in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street.
The group's annual ice cream social is set for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main Street. A program, “Celebrating 150 Years of St. Paul's, Woodworth, will begin around 1:45 p.m.
The ice cream social will feature homemade ice cream with a variety of toppings available. The museum, located in the upstairs of city hall, will not be open so all CCHS members can enjoy ice cream and the program. The ice cream social and program are free; however, donations are always welcome.
The CCHS is a non-profit group and depends on donations and membership fees to help with needed supplies. Memorial donations are a great way to honor a loved one as the deceased's name will appear on a memory plaque.
Those who may have an interest in donating or loaning items, obtaining a membership, or just general information about the group, can contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; Jean Herron, 815-683-2650; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658. You can also send inquiries to PO Box 410, Crescent City 60928; visit Crescent City Historical Society on Facebook, send an email to crescentcityhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com, or visit the group's website at www.crescentcityhistoricalsociety.co.nf.