The Crescent City Historical Society will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. The meeting will take place in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street.

The group's annual ice cream social is set for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main Street. A program, “Celebrating 150 Years of St. Paul's, Woodworth, will begin around 1:45 p.m.

