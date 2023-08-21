The Crescent City Historical Society has canceled its Sunday openings for September, October and November. As the group is continuing its reorganization, it is aiming to be open Sunday, Dec. 3, which will be the group's annual Christmas open house.
The CCHS is located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street. It is a non-profit group which depends on donations to help with needed supplies. Memorial donations are one of the ways you can honor a loved one (the deceased's name will appear on a memory plaque) and still support the group.
There are many items of interest related to Crescent City's history. Of special interest is memorabilia displayed at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main Street. There are three display cases, the CIHS senior wall-mounted portfolio is now installed, and new canvas photos have been hung.
Those who may have an interest in donating or loaning items, obtaining a membership, or just general information about the group, can contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, 815-683-2187; Jean Herron, 815-683-2650; Cindy Pufahl, 815-683-2666; or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658. You can also send inquiries to PO Box 410, Crescent City 60928; visit Crescent City Historical Society on Facebook, send an email to crescentcityhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com, or visit the