Shown are the fourth graders of CCGS who performed “Ahoy, Columbus!” in their classroom. In the front row, left to right, are: Shayne Warren, Rylie Brown, Brooklynn Rabe, Oliver DeThrow and Annabeth Rippe. In the back are Quinn Butzow, Koen Hendershot, Jaxson Rexing and Aven Bristle.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

Tonia Wengert's fourth grade students at Crescent City Grade School presented their class play of “Ahoy, Columbus!” on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the classroom.

The play tells the story of how Christopher Columbus, as a child, had an interest in the sea, and acknowledges the time he approaches King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella to seek funding for his venture to find new land. In the final scene, the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria have been sailing 68 days and the sailors have grown short on patience. Columbus and his crew reach land on October 12, 1492 and though it was not the land Columbus had been in search of, it was a new world.

