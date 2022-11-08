Tonia Wengert's fourth grade students at Crescent City Grade School presented their class play of “Ahoy, Columbus!” on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the classroom.
The play tells the story of how Christopher Columbus, as a child, had an interest in the sea, and acknowledges the time he approaches King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella to seek funding for his venture to find new land. In the final scene, the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria have been sailing 68 days and the sailors have grown short on patience. Columbus and his crew reach land on October 12, 1492 and though it was not the land Columbus had been in search of, it was a new world.
Students and the parts they played are: Oliver DeThrow who portrayed Christopher Columbus at age 10 and played the part of Columbus' son Diego; Jackson Rexing portrayed Columbus at age 39, Brooklynn Rabe was a narrator and portrayed Columbus' mother, Aven Bristle portrayed Dominic, one of the salors on the dock in Italy; and Koen Hendershot portrayed Roberto, another sailor on the dock in Italy and King Ferdinand.
The rest of the cast included: Annabeth Rippe who played Queen Isabella; Rylie Brown who was a noblewoman at the court, Rocco and a narrator; Quinn Butzow, who was Rodrigo and a narrator; and Shayne Warren, who was Carlo as the sailor on the dock in Italy and a guard at the royal court of Spain.