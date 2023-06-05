Several teachers presented year-end awards to their students recently at Crescent City Grade School.

Kindergarten teacher Heather Johnson presented the following awards: Connor Brown – the Dove Award for being a class peacemaker; Addison Giasson – the Skittles Award for her creative artistic abilities; Braxton Grabow – the Mr. Goodbar Award for being a good friend to everyone; Penelope Johnson – the Snickers Award for her overly contagious giggle; Cooper Maxfield – the Conversastion Heart Award for the one who can keep a conversation going, and going, and going; and Rhyan Mathews – the Smarties Award for always working so hard.

