Several teachers presented year-end awards to their students recently at Crescent City Grade School.
Kindergarten teacher Heather Johnson presented the following awards: Connor Brown – the Dove Award for being a class peacemaker; Addison Giasson – the Skittles Award for her creative artistic abilities; Braxton Grabow – the Mr. Goodbar Award for being a good friend to everyone; Penelope Johnson – the Snickers Award for her overly contagious giggle; Cooper Maxfield – the Conversastion Heart Award for the one who can keep a conversation going, and going, and going; and Rhyan Mathews – the Smarties Award for always working so hard.
Other kindergarten award recipients were: Evangeline Milk – the Almond Joy Award for always being a joy to be around; Jackson Mohler – the Mentos Award for excellent mentoring and leadership skills for his fellow classmates; Bentley Norder – the Jolly Rancher Award for being the one who loves to tell a good joke and keep others smiling and laughing; Aurora Stanley – the Kit Kat Award for having such an amazing “kat-itude;” Pierce Storm – the M&M’s Award because “magnificent and marvelous” only begin to describe him; and Abel Villa – the Hershey Bar Award for being the most sweet, kind and caring classmate.
First grade teacher Stephanie Rippe presented the following awards: Hollis Pueschell, recipient of the “So, So Silly Award” because he makes his teacher and classmates laugh and he is special and silly; Thomas Janssen, recipient of the “Fun and Flexible Award” for his ability to go with the flow and knowing when to have fun; Vaughn Butzow, “Most Creative Award” because creativity flows from him and Madilyn Carpenter, “Awesome Artist” award for being such an amazing artist.
Other first grade awards were presented to: Oakley Cahoe, “You Stick To It Award” for working so hard and sticking to it – she was noted for the hard work paying off; Carter Robinson, “Participation Award” for always jumping in with an answer or thoughtful comment; Quentin Bull, “The Handy Helper Award,” for always being there to lend someone a hand; and Avery Rippe, “The Sunshine Award” because wherever she goes, sunshine and happiness follow.
Kristin Marquis presented the following awards to her second graders: Kourtlynn Hendershot received the Most Improved Student award and the Helping Hands award; Ryder Mathews was noted as an Accelerated Reader All-Star and he received the Hardworking Hero award; Makaylah Weber received the Exceptional Effort award, Kyle Hendershot received the A+ Athlete award, and Peyton Carter received the Aspiring Artist award. Each student also received a certificate for mastering cursive handwriting.
Tonia Wengert, fourth grade teacher, also presented awards. Noted for earning an A-average for the year in English/Spelling were Rylie Brown, Quinn Butzow, Jackson Rexing, Annabeth Rippe and Mason Rudisill; having a B-average for the year were Aven Bristle, Brooklynn Rabe and Oliver Dethrow. Those with an A-average for the year in reading were Rylie Brown, Quinn Butzow, Jackson Rexing, Annabeth Rippe and Mason Rudisill; and having a B-average was Oliver Dethrow.
Recognized for having an A-average in math for the year were Rylie Brown, Quinn Butzow, Jackson Rexing, Annabeth Rippe and Mason Rudisill; and those with a B-average were Oliver Dethrow and Brooklynn Rabe. Those with an A-average in science for the year were Rylie Brown, Quinn Butzow, Oliver Dethrow, Jackson Rexing, Annabeth Rippe and Mason Rudisill, with Brooklynn Rabe having a B-average. In social studies, earning an A-average for the year were Rylie Brown, Quinn Butzow, Oliver Dethrow, Jackson Rexing, Annabeth Rippe and Mason Rudisill; those with a B-average were Aven Bristle, Koen Hendershot, Brooklynn Rabe and Shayne Warren.
Accelerated Reader awards were given. First place with 606.4 points went to Quinn Butzow, second place went to Annabeth Rippe with 401.4 points; and third place, with 101.5 points, went to Rylie Brown. Two students who read over 30 points in the program were Jackson Rexing and Mason Rudisill.
Eighth graders received their awards during graduation exercises which took place May 25. Grace Robinson received the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence, the Excellence in Science Award, the Excellence in Math Award, the Excellence in ELA Award, and the Excellence in Social Studies Award. Seth Dirks was the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution American History Award, and Victoria Milk was the recipient of the American Citizenship Award.