2nd graders create dioramas about different animals
Continuing in an annual assignment, Kristin Marquis had her second grade students at Crescent City Grade School create dioramas about a variety of animals. Each student selected a specific animal to research, complete a poster on, design a diorama and make a presentation to the class.
Elizabeth Cahoe had the otter, whose habitat is wetland. River otters are so lively they are sometimes referred to as “brown torpedoes,” they communicate using sounds and smells, and though they are marine animals, they are also nocturnal. An otter is 2.5-5 feet long, weighs about 18 pounds, its colors are brown and gray, and they eat fish, frogs, other reptiles and birds. The lifespan of an otter is 8-9 years in the wild. Predators of the otter are bobcats, alligators, coyotes, raptors and other large predators.
Henry Bull reported on the snow leopard, which lives in the mountains. Snow leopards are known as “ghosts of the mountains,” they have the longest tail to body size, and they have paws covered with thick fur. The animal is generally 3-3.8' in length, its colors are black and white, it can weigh 50-90 pounds and it eats blue sheep, ebex and other hooved animals. They live in the cold rocky mountains of Asia where they can live 10-12 years. Their only predator is humans.
The project of Westin Krumpe was on the Great Horned Owl, which lives in a forest. They don't migrate or move with the changes of the season, they use their hooting to attract their mate, and they can hear things humans can't. They can be 24” tall and weigh about 3.2 pounds. They eat falcons, rodents and frogs, and their predators include fox, coyotes and crows. The Great Horned Owl lives all across North America and can live to be 15-25 years old.
Armadillo can hold their breath for up to six minutes underweater – and that's a fact found by Kaleb Hendershot in his research. Armadillo have very poor eyesight and hearing so they rely on their strong sense of smell to hunt. They can be up to 59” long and can weigh as much as 119 pounds. Armadillo can be light brown, yellowish, grayish, orangeish or pinkish. They eat insects, roots, fruit, baby birds and eggs. They live in Central and South America and have 1-5 babies at a time. Their lifespan is 12-15 years and their natural predators are coyotes, dogs, bobcats, panthers, black bear, fox and raccoons.
Henry Schunke's project was the walrus, which can stay underwater 30 minutes. They don't live in deep water and both male and female have tusks. A walrus can be 6-10 feet long and weigh up to 4,000 pounds. They live in the Arctic, eat clams and shrimp, and can live to be 40 years old. The polar bear is their predator.
Coyotes, which live in grasslands, were researched by Eli Stanley. Coyotes have bellies that are soft and the outer layer is coarse. They can run 35-43 miles per hour, they sleep at night, they can weigh 15-46 pounds, and they are brownish orange in color. Coyote can eat deer, have a lifespan of 10-15 years, and their predators are humans, bears and wolves.
Ava Grabow's project was on lobsters, which taste with their legs, turn red when cooked and swim backwards really fast. They average 9” in length and weigh from 1 to 3-4 pounds. They can be brown, blue or green, and they eat fish, other lobsters, algae, shrimp and worms. Lobster live at the bottom of the ocean and can have a lifespan of over 100 years. Their predators include humans, crabs, seals and eels.
Jocelyn Carpenter's project was on the chimpanzee, which live in Africa. They laugh when they play, they are an endangered species, and they groom each other. Chimpanzees can be 3-5.5 feet tall, are brown/black in color, weigh 70 to 130 pounds, and can live to be 33 years old. They eat insects, fruits and seeds, and their predators include leopards.