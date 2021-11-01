The August and September Students of the Month for Crescent City Grade School were recognized in a short before-school assembly on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Also recognized was the class with the highest attendance percentage, and those who were named to the honor rolls.
To be eligible for the honor, teachers select students based on the effort they put into their school studies, good attendance, is of high character, display a positive attitude, models good behavior, shows self-control, has leadership, and shows responsibility. Each month, one student from grades K-4 is selected, as well as one student from grades 5-8.
Each honored student will receive a back pack, water bottle, candy and a $5 gift card to Steak 'N Shake, which was made possible by Tim Santefort of Country Financial, Watseka. Each student also received a coupon from Monical's for a free personal-size pizza.
The August Student of the Month from grades K-4 was kindergartener Carter Robinson, a student of Heather Johnson. The August Student of the Month for the junior high was Grace Robinson, seventh grade.
September students of the month were Jude Johnson, fourth grade, a student of Tonia Wengert, and Brehna Berry, a sixth grader.