Heather Johnson's kindergarten students at Crescent City Grade School enjoyed an afternoon tea with their special guests last Friday, May 6.
Prior to the party, students sang a medley of songs to their guests which included “Happy Mother's Day to You,” “Mr. Sun,” “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and “Five Green and Speckled Frogs.” Students then presented their guests with special gifts, which included a decorated flower pot and a book written about “Mom” or “Grammy.” Snacks of juice, tea, coffee, cream cakes and muffins were enjoyed.
Everyone made heart-shaped scratch art ornaments, and colored flower ornaments or spring coloring pages.
Students and their guests were: Pierce Storm and his mother, Julie; Charlotte Cox and her mother, Kelsey; Quentin Bull and his mother, Ashley; Thomas Janssen and his mom, Heather; Andrew Drawdy and his Grammy (Dawn); Vaughn Butzow and his mother, Candi; Hollis Pueschell and his mother, Rachel; Avery Rippe and her mom, Stephanie; Oakley Cahoe and her mother, Mattie; Rhyan Marrier and her mother, Brooke; and Madilyn Carpenter and her mom, Jacqueline. One student, Carter Robinson, was on vacation and will make his special gifts for his mom, Jeanna, when they return.