Crescent City Grade School hosted the state speech contest Saturday, Nov. 5. Nine schools took part in the contest: Kankakee Bishop McNamara, Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, Clifton Nash Middle School, Bradley Central and West, Herscher Limestone, St. Anne Grade School, Donovan Elementary and Junior School, Watseka Junior High, and Crescent City Grade School.
Crescent City Grade School earned five first ratings and one second rating. Receiving first ratings were: “The Young and Soapless,” performed by fifth graders Haylynn Hedges, Sophia Mohler and Kylie Stanley; Brehna Berry, sixth grade, and Ellie Rabe, seventh grade, duet improv; a team improv performance by Brielle Berry, Danica Lemenager. Micah Palacios, Skyler Norder and Taylor Chattic; a small acting group made up of Jacob Quick, Kaysen Medina, Cooper DeLahr and Gavin Kollmann, titled “Wonder Wipes;” a small acting group made up of Victoria Milk, Kinzie Smith and Grace Robinson which performed “Mega Mall; and Mystc Palacios for his solo act of “Bubbles.”