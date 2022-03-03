Once again, the first grade students of Stephanie Rippe at Crescent City Grade School had the highest percentage of attendance for December. They were the winners in November so they are going strong with two consecutive months of high attendance.
For December, the first graders had a 98.5 percentage of attendance. The other classes had attendance as follows: Seventh grade, 94.5%; 5/6th grades, 94.2%; fourth grade, 91.7%; third grade, 90%; kindergarten, 88.8%; second grade, 88.5%; and eighth grade, 86.2%.
Members of the first grade class are Kyle Hendershot, Arianna Ulitzsch, Ryder Mathews, Rose Cote and Kourtlynn Hendershot. They will enjoy a popsicle party in the classroom in the near future.