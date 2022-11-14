At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, the first Crescent City Christmas Celebration will kick-off with a parade. Those who want to participate in the parade can check the village's Facebook page: Crescent City, IL 60928, or contact Crystal Rabe. ATVs, golf carts, lawn tractors, utility implements and the like are invited to decorate for Christmas and take part in the parade. Parade entrants should meet at the corner of Jerry Ash Ave. and Maple Street by 9:30 a.m.
In order to participate in the parade, each entry will need a signed registration form and liability waiver. This form is available at The Dragonfly Coffeehouse from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The form is also on the village's website. For information on the parade, contact Crystal Rabe at 815-383-4916. There will be judging of entries and prizes awarded for first, second and third places.
The parade will go through the north side of town first, then the south side, ending in front of the Crescent City Community Center at approximately 10:45 a.m. Santa will be on his float in the parade; however, there will be no stopping – the parade will flow nonstop until it reaches the community center.
From 10:45 to 11 a.m., there will be a short Ambassadors of Christmas presentation. Mayor Mark Rabe will read proclamations commending Santa's and Mrs. Claus's who have visited Crescent City through the years as assistants to Santa Claus. Those to be recognized as Ambassadors of Christmas are: Kathryn Cavitt, George Dexter, Wayne Bruniga, Roger and Arliss Seggebruch, and Jim Ulfers.
After the proclamation presentation, the doors to the community center will open where Santa will greet children from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a few drawings, light refreshments will be offered, there will be coloring sheets for the kids to do, and the Crescent City Historical Society will have a few pictures on display, along with the outfits worn by Mr. and Mrs. Seggebruch, long-time Santa assistants.
Denise Kosik will serve free hot chocolate in front of the Thrivent office.
All of this is free to visitors as it is being sponsored by the Village of Crescent City. The first 100 children will receive a treat bag.
Please note: This Christmas celebration is taking the place of the Santa visit which took place the first Saturday of December.