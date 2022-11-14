At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, the first Crescent City Christmas Celebration will kick-off with a parade. Those who want to participate in the parade can check the village's Facebook page: Crescent City, IL 60928, or contact Crystal Rabe. ATVs, golf carts, lawn tractors, utility implements and the like are invited to decorate for Christmas and take part in the parade. Parade entrants should meet at the corner of Jerry Ash Ave. and Maple Street by 9:30 a.m.

In order to participate in the parade, each entry will need a signed registration form and liability waiver. This form is available at The Dragonfly Coffeehouse from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The form is also on the village's website. For information on the parade, contact Crystal Rabe at 815-383-4916. There will be judging of entries and prizes awarded for first, second and third places.

