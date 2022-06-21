Country Theatre Workshop presents, “The Little Mermaid”, according to information from the theater.
This show, based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story and Disney's ‘The Little Mermaid’ movie with its award-winning songs, makes this a family favorite.
Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. July 7, 8, 14, and 15 and at 2 p.m. July 9, 10, 16, 17.
Reservations must be made prior to the show by calling, or using the website. Phone 815-457-2626 between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday through Friday. The website is countrytheatre.org/
All performances are at the Country Theatre Workshop, 1280 East 770 N Road or two miles north of Cissna Park, on Illinois Route 49.