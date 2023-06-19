Country Theatre Workshop will present an acting workshop series with Logan Edris.
Country Theatre Workshop will present an acting workshop series with Logan Edris.
The workshop will be from 1-3 p.m. June 26-30 at the theater in Cissna Park. According to information provided, participants may attend one or all sessions.
The workshop series is for high school students and young adults. It will cover script/screen analysis; researching and creating intriguing and authentic characters, how to transfer characters from rehearsal spaces to stage, auditions, monologues and scene work, and tips and tricks to working in a professional theater environment.
Edris holds a bachelor of fine arts in musical theatre from Western Illinois University.
He has been working professionally in the theater industry since graduating in 2019. His most recent credits include “Shrek the Musical’ at the Welk Resort Theatre in Branson, Missouri, and as a resident actor at Charleston Stage company in Charleston, South Carolina.
Edris recently finished a year-long contract with Disney Cruise Line aboard the newest ship, the Disney Wish.
For more information and to register go to countrytheatre.org.
