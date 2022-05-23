Country Theatre Workshop will be conducting auditions for the production of “Drinking Habits”, a fun-filled comedy, directed by David Prussner.
According to information from the theater, the story begins with two nuns at the ‘Sisters of Perpetual Sewing Convent’, secretly making wine to keep the convent open! Enter, Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, who get wind of this illegal business and are hot on the trail…and so, the plot thickens with lots of mistaken identities and laughs.
Auditions will be at 2 p.m. June 4. Call backs (if needed) will be at 2 p.m. June 5.
All auditions will be at Country Theatre, located 1280 E 770 North Rd; (on IL Rt. 49), two miles north of Cissna Park.
For more information: visit countrytheatre.org or call 815-383-0574. The theater can also be found on social media.