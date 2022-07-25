CTW

Photo contributed

The cast includes: Wendy Shelquist (Bourbonnais), John Haley (Chebanse), Julia Bell (Watseka), Randy Offner (Urbana), Rosemary Babinski (Bradley), Jim Shrove (Gilman), Diane Johnson (Cissna Park). Not pictured, Elyse Bulla (Milford)

 Photo contributed

CISSNA PARK, ILLINOIS — Country Theatre Workshop’s next production Drinking Habits opens on Aug. 4-7 and 11-14, according to information from the workshop.

Two nuns at the ‘Sisters of Perpetual Sewing’ convent have been secretly making wine to keep the order’s doors open; but, when two reporters hear of this, they get hot on the Sisters’ trail, even going undercover as a nun and priest to get their big story. And, now, the hilarity begins. Find out what happens by attending one of the production dates listed.

Trending Food Videos