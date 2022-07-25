CISSNA PARK, ILLINOIS — Country Theatre Workshop’s next production Drinking Habits opens on Aug. 4-7 and 11-14, according to information from the workshop.
Two nuns at the ‘Sisters of Perpetual Sewing’ convent have been secretly making wine to keep the order’s doors open; but, when two reporters hear of this, they get hot on the Sisters’ trail, even going undercover as a nun and priest to get their big story. And, now, the hilarity begins. Find out what happens by attending one of the production dates listed.
Reservations may be made by phoning: 815-457-2626 from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday to Friday. Reservations may be made on-line at: www.countrytheatre.org
Thursday and Friday performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m.
Country Theatre Workshop is at 1280 East 770 N Rd, Cissna Park or 2 miles north of Cissna Park on Rt. 49.
Director, Marlynn Luhrsen, would like to introduce the cast: Wendy Shelquist (Bourbonnais), John Haley (Chebanse), Julia Bell (Watseka), Randy Offner (Urbana), Rosemary Babinski (Bradley), Jim Shrove (Gilman), Diane Johnson (Cissna Park) and Elyse Bulla (Milford).