Joe Lyznicki of Country Financial hosted his annual Halloween Coloring Contest.
This marked the 16th year that he has put this together for area students and employees, according to information provided.
He gave every student and faculty member that colored their specific picture a candy bar. The winners were chosen last week with various prizes of cash gift cards, LaPotosina, Inside Out and Iroquois Café gift certificates and Monical’s pizzas. More than 500 entries were collected from Donovan, Crescent City, Watseka and Milford schools and hung on the walls in Lyznicki’s office as they came in.