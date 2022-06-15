Caitlin Corzine, of Watseka, was recognized as one of 30 members of the class of 2022 Farm Credit agriculture scholars during a luncheon at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham recently.
Each scholar receives $2,000 from FCI to pursue a degree within the field of agriculture. Recipients were selected from 117 applicants throughout central and southern Illinois by a panel of judges in the agriculture industry, according to information provided.
This fall Corzine will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study animal sciences with a pre-veterinary and medical concentration and hopes to pursue a career as a veterinarian. She is the daughter of Paul and Lesa Corzine of Watseka.
“Farm Credit Illinois is proud to invest in tomorrow’s agricultural leaders,” says Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “These scholars will support our mission of Helping Farm Families Succeed by applying their passion for agriculture in careers that shape the future of the industry and Rural America.”