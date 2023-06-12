The annual Father’s Day community worship service in Crescent City will take place at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, June 18 at Heritage Park. The event is sponsored by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Crescent City, the United Methodist Church of Crescent City, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Crescent City, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Woodworth.
This annual worship service began many years ago as a way for the community to give thanks for the village’s survival after the 1970 Father’s Day train derailment.