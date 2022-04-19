Though the temp was above freezing, the wind made it a lot colder Saturday morning, but that didn't affect the 100 or so children who showed up to the Crescent City Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Park. This was the first egg hunt in three years and one of the biggest turn-outs in quite some time.
There were five age groups, with a grand prize in each division, and several prize eggs in each group. Grand prize winners were: Under 2 - Oliver Legan, 22 months, son of Tori Legan and Corey Legan and Ashton Gore, all of Cissna Park; 2-3 years-old – Logan Hubert, 3, son of Alex and Kara Hubert of Gilman; 4-5 years-old – Zariah Lane, 4, daughter of Heather and Rey Lane of Watseka; 6-7 years-old – Lani Merrill Kohl, daughter of Jon and Brittney Kohl of Crescent City and Chris Merrill of Piper City; and 8-10 years-old – Quinn Butzow, daughter of Ryan and Candi Butzow, Onarga.
There were quite a few prizes which went unclaimed so if you have a prize slip and want to claim your prize, call Kim Rabe at 815-683-2613.
The free event is sponsored by the Village of Crescent City and several business sponsors. Helping to organize this year's event and help the day of the egg hunt were Judy Kilgore, Cathy Christensen, Emma Klopp, Citori Jo Rabe, Grace Robinson and Kim Rabe. Special caller to the egg hunters was Derek Wengert of Gilman.