Kankakee – Clove Alliance is offering a free four-week program for girls entering 4th-6th grades.
According to information from the organization, the TruSelf Empowerment program focuses on developing positive self-esteem, enabling participants to recognize their strengths, manage their emotions and build the self-esteem of others. Through mindful discussion, journaling, yoga, and crafting, the group will help each girl live their truest and most confident selves. Sessions will be Monday evenings starting July 10 from 5-6 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library.