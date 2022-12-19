(Kankakee, IL, December 19, 2022) – Clove Alliance, KCC, and the 21st Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council are sponsoring a conference for professionals, Human Trafficking: Beyond Awareness on Friday, January 20th from 8:00 AM-4:30 PM on the campus of Kankakee Community College. This all day conference is intended for law enforcement, mental health, social services, violence prevention, education, and medical professionals, according to information from Clove Alliance.
Human Trafficking uses force, fraud, or coercion to exploit someone for sex or labor. Combatting this crime requires both awareness and knowledge of the tools to best support victims. It is happening within our communities, and survivors need a place for help and support. Participants will learn to identify survivors, recognize the language they use, understand human trafficking laws and legal rights, gain knowledge of criminal record relief for survivors, learn about strategies offenders use to groom children, and remedies to protect children online. Lunch and CEU's will be provided to participants.