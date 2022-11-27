Madrigals

Members pf the Central Madrigal Singers include: Evan Donnelly, Nathan Kohn, Lucas Gifford, Jax Gray, Brady Perzee, Sammy Perzee, Aislyn Rohlwing, Lilly Unger, Anna Winkel and Katherine Winkel.

 Photo contributed

Fa-la-la-la-la! It’s time, once again, to get tickets for Central High School’s annual Madrigal Performances. This year’s shows are on Saturday, December 10 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 PM. 

To purchase your rickets in advance, please contact Mrs. Kelly Gifford at kgifford@cusd4.org or call the high school – (815)694-2321.

