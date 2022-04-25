MILFORD, ILLINOIS — High school students from Milford and Watseka submitted essays to be judged locally and also in the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking Scholarship Program, according to information provided.
Three of these essays were forwarded to CBAI for further judging, and other possible awards. This year Citizens State Bank will award three monetary awards, first place, second place and third place.
First place $125 was awarded to Mitchell Galyen of Watseka. Second place $100 was awarded to Anna Hagan of Milford. Third place $75 was awarded to Caitlin Corzine of Watseka. Students were to write a one-page essay on the theme ‘How has the response of community banks differed from that of the megabanks during the global pandemic?’
All three of our local winners made it to the final round of judging at the state level. The bank announces Mitchell Galyen of Watseka, as a second place winner in group 4. He will receive a one-time $500 check to be used for higher education.