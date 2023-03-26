The Cissna Park volleyball team will host its first Trivia Night on April 15. Team registration begins at 6 p.m. and trivia will start promptly at 6:30 p.m., according to information provided. The event will take place at the Cissna Park High School.
There is a per team entry fee with up to 10 people on a team. All team members must be out of high school. Any team with a CP/CPCI volleyball alumni will earn 1 bonus point (max of 1 point). Teams are welcome to bring their own food and drinks (non-alcoholic), along with a table for food. A table and chairs for trivia will be provided, along with scratch paper and answer sheets.