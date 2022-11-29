The National Society of High School Scholars announced that student Kloie Cullop of Cissna Park has been selected to become a member of the organization.
The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment, according to information provided.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co=founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Kloie has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS co-founder and president James W. Lewis. “Kloie is now member of a unique community of scholars - ac community the representatives our very best hope for the future.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development. We help students like Kloie build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time other initial membership. Each step along the way, from high school to college to career, NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.