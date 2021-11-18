Small Town Christmas will be presented in Cissna Park Nov. 26-27.
On Nov. 26 will be the Ambassador presentation and Christmas tree lighting in the park at 6 p.m. Caroling in the park and around downtown will also take place. Stores will be open until 8 p.m.
On Nov. 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. will be meet and take pictures with Santa Claus at Steiner Furniture. Horse-drawn carriage rides around the park will be from 1-4 p.m.
From 2-3 p.m. there will be an interactive movie and crafts for pre-K to second grade students at Cissna Park Library. It is recommended that people register for this event.
The lighted Christmas parade around the park will be at 5 p.m. Stores will again be open until 8 p.m.