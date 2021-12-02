The Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the Crescent City Grade School cafeteria. Special topics of this meeting will include the upcoming Santa's Shop and fundraisers.
You don't have to have a child enrolled at the school – you just have to have an interest of support for CCGS staff and students. You can be a friend, family member, neighbor or even the parent of a high school student. Bring your ideas and share your thoughts on ways to contribute to the CI Booster Club and CCGS.
The CI Booster Club is a non-profit group which raises and provides funds to help with the costs of field trips, purchase items to show school support, help increase classroom libraries and much more.
The latest pandemic guidelines are followed at meetings.
For those who don't have time to attend a meeting but want to help out, one of the easiest ways is to download the Box Tops for Education app. Once it's downloaded, choose CCGS as your school, and then use the app to scan receipts for the purchase of participating items.